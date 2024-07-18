Teacher Nabbed For Alleged Sodomy On 12 Almajiri Children In Jigawa

A 23-year-old Islamic school teacher, Yusuf Yunusa, has been arrested by the Jigawa State Police Command for allegedly sexually assaulting 12 of his male students in Gwaram Local Government.

A T. Abdullahi, the State Commissioner of Police, paraded the suspect at the Command’s headquarters in Dutse on Wednesday, claiming that the suspect had a tendency of taking his pupils to various areas and forcing them to engage in sexual acts with him.

According to the Commissioner, the defendant would lure the children out by stroking and sucking his penis, forcing them to swallow his semen.

“On 11/07/2024 at about 2100hrs, information was received at Gwaram Divisional Police Headquarters that, on the same date at about 1400hrs, one Yusuf Yunusa, 23 years of Gwaram town, a teacher of an Almajiri Islamic school, formed the habit of taking some of his pupils out to different locations and forcing them to massage his penis and suck it, in the process compels them to swallow his seme.

“On receipt of this very unfortunate and ugly report, detectives attached to Gwaram Division swiftly swung into action and arrested the suspect. He was brought to the Division for preliminary investigation,” the statement read.

READ MORE: Police Confirm Arrest Of Cryptocurrency Billionaire BLord On Fraud Charges

A medical study validated the crime on ten of the twelve victims.

The suspect has been sent to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Dutse for further investigation.