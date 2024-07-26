Thanks For Making Me Be Part Of Your Family – Adekunle Gold Credits Olamide For Career Boost

Adekunle Gold, a popular Nigerian musician, has resorted to social media to thank rapper Olamide for including him on the YBNL music label.

Olamide established the record label in 2012, following the release of his second studio album, ‘YBNL’.

Adekunle Gold, on the other hand, joined with YBNL in 2015 and released his debut album, ‘Gold’.

He left the record label after his contract expired.

However, in a cover of his debut album shared on X platform on Friday, Adekunle acknowledged Olamide for his contribution to his career development.

“Thank you @olamide for giving that young graphic designer the chance to not only design the YBNL logo but to be a part of your family.”

