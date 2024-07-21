The People I Hated Most Are The Police – Former IGP

A former Inspector-General of Police, Mike Okiro, has revealed that the people he dislike most while he was an undergraduate student were the police officers.

Speaking in an interview with TheSun on Saturday, to mark his 75th birthday, Okiro, who served as the 13th IGP, said that joining the police was a miracle.

According to him, his hatred for the police force grew when he became a student activist at the University of Ibadan.

He added that his team often had an encounter with the security agency, adding that they were always prevented from doing what they thought was right.

Okoro said: “That I grow up to be an IGP is by God’s grace. That I equally joined the police was something out of the ordinary. Because as a young man growing up, I never had an encounter with the police. We saw the police from a distance.

“My father was a civil servant. When I became a student in university, one of the people I hated the most was the police. Why? because I was a student activist. I believed in taking active action in student activities.

“Often then we had an encounter with the police and I did not like the police at all because they were always preventing us from doing what we thought was right to do.

“They were always preventing us from protesting against domination and injustice. So, I did not like the police. But here I am now.

“I joined the police out of curiosity and adventure. I became the IG by God’s providence and blessing. I retired after 60 years of age. It is the mandatory age for retirement. Here I am now at 75.”