“The Week I Left Mark Angel Comedy, My YouTube, Facebook, Instagram Pages Were Hacked” – Denilson Igwe

Denilson Igwe, a Nigerian skit maker, has spoken out about the difficulties he has faced since leaving Mark Angel Comedy.

With over a billion views and nine million YouTube followers, Mark Angel Comedy is a popular channel that rose to prominence in 2013.

It is led by Mark Angel and has hosted various comedy performers such as Emmanuella and Igwe.

In a recent episode of The Honest Bunch Podcast shared on YouTube Tuesday, the comedian revealed that he departed from the comedy group in 2019.

The Port Harcourt-based skit maker claimed that his social media accounts were hacked the week he left the group.

Igwe also alleged that since the purported breach, his Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube profiles have stagnated.

“When I left Mark Angel Comedy, that week they hacked my YouTube, Facebook and Instagram pages,” he said.

“Since that time I was told to do something I do not understand but the pages do not go forward or backward. Since that 2019 till now, the social media pages have not added one or two. It is just there like that.”

Igwe previously claimed to be the comedy channel’s originator.

He claimed that he began shooting comedy with his boss’s camera, but Mark Angel monetised it without his knowledge.

Watch him speak below…