The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arraigned a senior immigration officer, Gbenga Akomolafe, before the Federal High Court in Lagos for drug trafficking.

Akomolafe, who is currently serving at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Ikeja Lagos, was arraigned alongside Babatunde Olufemi, said to be a staff member of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nwadozie Amaechi and Nwosu Cyril.

They were arraigned on Monday for trafficking eight kilograms of Methamphetamine and 7.60 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa, also known as marijuana.

The defendants who are facing nine counts bordering on conspiracy, unlawful possession, import and dealing in the prohibited substances, were arraigned before Justice Daniel Osiagor.

The NDLEA’s Prosecution counsel, Abu Ibrahim, told the court that the defendants who are allegedly members of hard drug syndicate, were arrested on May 21, 2024, while attempting to smuggle the prohibited substances out of the Murtala Muhammad International Airport.

Ibrahim told the court that the defendants conspired to commit the alleged offences alongside the duo of Sunday Nwadozie and Echezona Nwosu, who are based in South Africa.

The prosecutor said Akomolafe was charged with six counts of conspiracy, unlawful import, unlawful possession, and trafficking in the banned substances.

The trio – Olufemi, Nnadozie and Nwosu, were charged with three counts of conspiracy and unlawful importation and possession of the banned drugs.

According to the prosecutor, the offences committed contravened Sections 14 (b), 21 (2)(d), 20 (1)(c) 11(b) and 20 (2)(b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

However, while the other three members of the gang pleaded guilty to the charges against them, the immigration officer denied committing the offences and pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

Following the not guilty plea of the immigration officer, his lawyer, Benson Ndakara, pleaded with the court to admit him to bail in the most liberal terms.

Consequently, Justice Osiagor granted Akomolafe bail in the sum of N10m, with one surety in like sum.

The judge also ordered that the surety must be a Civil Servant of an Assistant Director cadre in the employment of Lagos State or the Federal Government.

Osiagor convicted the trio of Babatunde, Nnadozie and Nwosu, based on their guilty plea, and sentenced them to four years on each count.

The three convicts were however ordered to pay the option of N2m fine on each count.

The Judge also ordered that the sentence and fine option shall run concurrently.

The case was adjourned till November 7, 2024, for further trial.