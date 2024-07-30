There’s No More Need For Protest, Issues Are Being Addressed – FG



There would not be need for a nationwide protest as the demands of aggrieved Nigerians are already been addressed, the Federal Government said on Monday.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, addressing State House Correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting, said, “many of the issues that those planning the protest are putting forward is being addressed. Government is putting efforts to make sure that food is made available.

“Rice has been taken to various centers across the country and it is being sold for N40,000. This is just the beginning and necessary first step. Other efforts are underway.

“There is so much investment that is going into the agricultural sector and we believe that as we move forward, the price of food will come down.”

Idris said the President believes that government is answering the questions being asked by the youths and that “the student loan is making sure that no youth that wants to go to school will be left out. By the time the CNG takes full course, the transportation issues will be resolved.”