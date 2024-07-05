Three Feared Killed, Others Injured As Building Collapse In Anambra

No fewer than three persons have been killed as four rescued from the two-storey building that collapsed in Eke Oyibo Market, Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that an official of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp, also lost his life in the accident, on Thursday.

According to Daily Trust, only one person died while two others were rescued.

The above news outlet added that the death toll increased to three on Friday as two more victims were rescued alive.

READ MORE: Anambra Police Step Up Search For Officer Accused Of Extorting N810,000 From Driver

In a contrary report, the Spokesman for the Anambra Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, disclosed that two persons were confirmed dead as other initially trapped victims, who were rescued from the rubbles are currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Amawbia.

He said: “Two persons were found dead after rescue operations were concluded. Some other trapped victims, rescued alive are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Rescue operations were concluded late in the night by the state emergency responders with the supervision of security operatives who maintained law and order.”