Three Injured As Fire Destroys Property In Oshogbo

Two separate fire incidents in Osogbo, Osun State, wounded three individuals and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Punch reported that the fire erupted on Wednesday evening in the Omigade Area and Okefia GRA, both in the Osogbo metropolis.

The Omigade fire, which affected a multi-story building, apparently began in an adjoining building before spreading to the main building.

According to an eyewitness, Lateef Ayodeji, despite the fact that the men of the Osun State Fire Service arrived early, they were unable to contain the fire until early Thursday morning.

Speaking on the Osogbo GRA fire incident, a resident, simply named as Mrs Olasupo, stated that operatives from the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, who reacted to the distress call, worked with other locals to extinguish the fire.

The Osun NSCDC Public Relations Office, Kehinde Adeleke, stated that three individuals who were injured in the Omigade Area fire incident were treated by medics from the command’s ambulance service, and that no lives were lost in the two occurrences.

“The rescue ambulance of the command that left the GRA (Osogbo) immediately after the operatives, joined by the residents to put out the fire that affected a building there, helped the team at Ogo Oluwa (Omigade Area), where the team treated three people injured in the fire incident there at the scene.

“Also, the incident was reported to the State Emergency Management Agency for onward impact assessment as the (Omigade Area) building was on the verge of collapse,” Adeleke said.

Giving further information, the Public Relations Officer of Osun State Fire Service, Ibrahim Adekunle, in a statement on Thursday, said, “A night fire that was suspected to have broken out around 6 pm on Wednesday destroyed property worth millions as firefighters belonging to the Osun State Government and that of the Federal Fire Service battled the fire till early hours of Thursday (12:10 am) before the fire was completely taken out.

“Fire service received the distress call to a house on fire at the Omigade Area, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo at around 1900hrs and it immediately deployed operatives from Fire Service Headquarters, Abere and also Okefia Fire Station as a backup team.

“But owing to the magnitude of the inferno, more operatives from Ede Zonal Fire Station and Federal Fire Service led by the state controller, Mr. Isaac Femi Akinjobi, were subsequently deployed and the fire was put under control at about 2130hrs.

“No life was lost to the inferno as property worth millions were destroyed.”