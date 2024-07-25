Three Site Workers Feared Dead As Lagos Building Collapses

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Thursday, announced the death of three males who lost their lives in a building collapse in Lagos State.

According to LASEMA’s Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the fatal incident occurred at a building located at 13, Wilson Mba Street, Arowojobe Estate, Maryland, Lagos.

According to him, the deceased persons were site workers.

“The agency received a distress call regarding a collapsed building at the above address at about 3.49 a.m.

“This prompted the immediate activation of the agency’s response team to the scene of the incident at 3:58 a.m.

“It was discovered that a set of three terraces under construction had collapsed.

One of the rescued was receiving treatment on-site.



“Search and rescue operations began immediately, and three adult males were recovered dead, two male adults were rescued alive, and one adult male trapped under the rubble was rescued,” he said.