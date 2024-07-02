Three Suspects Nabbed For Selling Minor For N400,000 In Akwa Ibom

The Akwa State Police Command has detained at least three members of a suspected child trafficking ring for reportedly selling a 12-year-old boy (name withheld) for N400,000 in Ibesikpo region of the state.

Waheed Ayilara, the state Commissioner of Police, revealed this in a statement issued after a news conference at the police headquarters in Uyo on Monday.

According to PUNCH Metro, the suspects were detained about 2 p.m. on May 9, 2024.

Ayilara added that the trio of Michael Edet, Umem Moses, and Ability Tom were caught at their hideouts in the state by command operatives acting on credible intelligence regarding the syndicates.

It was discovered that the suspects allegedly kidnapped the victim, who was selling groundnuts on Oron Road in Akwa Ibom State, and transported him to the Ovum Community, Obingwa Local Government Area, Abia State, where he was sold to another suspect, Loveth Nwankwo, for the stated amount.

Ayilara said, “On May 9, 2024, at about 2:30 p.m., acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command arrested one Michael Emmanuel Edet ‘M’, one Ability Henry Tom ‘F, and one Uwem udoh Moses ‘F’ from their hideouts within Ibesikpo and Aka Etinan Road for stealing a child (name withheld) ‘M’ 12 years while he was hawking groundnuts along the Oron Road and was taken to Ovum community and sold out for the sum of N400,000 to one Loveth Nwankwo.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of the said Loveth Nwankwo in Abia State. Suspects confessed to the crime and promised to help arrest other fleeing members of their syndicate. The victim was rescued and with others. The investigation is still ongoing. The above suspects and others will have their day in court.”

He assured inhabitants of the state that the command will continue to confront criminals squarely and prevent a collapse in law and order.

“We urge Akwa Ibom people to continue cooperating with the police through intelligence sharing so that together we can fight and successfully defeat crime and criminal elements in the state,” Ayilara added.