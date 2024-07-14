Tinubu Appoints Ex-Lagos Lawmaker Who Rebranded COVID-19 Palliatives To Gifts On Her Birthday As NSITF Boss

A former Lagos state lawmaker, Mojisolaoluwa Kehinde Alli-Macaulay, who was recently accused of looting COVID-19 Palliatives has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the controversial ex-lawmaker, from Amuwo Odofin 1, was appointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday.

Mrs Macaulay was exposed for allegedly diverting some relief items meant to alleviate the suffering of poor masses during the COVID-19 lockdown and rebranding the palliatives as her birthday souvenirs in 2020.

A petition from her constituents called for her recall, citing poor representation and misappropriation of the palliatives.

READ MORE: Tinubu Names Oloworaran PenCom DG, Appoints New NSITF Executives

Despite these past controversies, Mrs Alli-Macaulay, who shares her state of origin with President Tinubu, has now been appointed to a high-ranking federal position.

The decision to appoint Mrs Alli-Macaulay has attracted criticism and raised questions about the Tinubu administration’s commitment to transparency and accountability in governance.

Many Nigerians have been interrogating President Tinubu’s cabinet over its attitude towards fighting corruption and hardship in the country.

Some believed that the President has no plans to tackle challenges facing the country, while others opined that he just want to reward his loyal political agents.