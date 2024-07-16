Tinubu Bought $100m Presidential Jet While Telling Nigerians To Exercise Patience – Sowore Alleges



Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, says President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already bought a $100 million presidential jet.

Recall that a committee of the National Assembly had recommended the purchase of a new presidential jet for the President and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, owing to the dysfunctional state of Presidential Fleet.

The proposal was however rejected by most Nigerians.

Reacting, the two-time presidential candidate of the African Action Congress claimed Tinubu purchased the jet without informing Nigerians.

He said, “While they are telling you to ‘exercise patience’ @officialABAT already bought a $100m Presidential Jet and configured or reconfigured it with some $50million and it is ready for delivery! The jet is an A330-200 initially christened VP-CAC is now registered as 5N-FGA.

“This was not in the annual budget, they can’t pay minimum wage for workers but could afford $150m for a private jet, students have to obtain loans to go to college but they could afford to approve billions for hajj even as the money/ies ended up being stolen.

“Fight we MUST!”