Tinubu Govt. Pays Northern Youths N1,500 To Withdraw From, Frustrate #EndBadGovernance Protest

Coalition of Northern Youths Leaders Forum, a pro-government group, has allegedly been recruited by the government to ruin the planned #EndBadGovernance protest slated for August 1 across the country.

As reported by Sahara Reporters, each member of the group was paid the sum of N1500 to create an impression that Northern youths had withdrawn from the mass action and tarnished the genuine intention of the protest.

Dissociating the group from the protest, the National President of the hired group, Murtala Mohammed (Gamji) had at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, castigated the promoters of the protest noting that they did not mean well for the country.

Mohammed however admitted the fact that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government had inflicted pains, hardship and abject poverty on Nigerians since it came on board.

As revealed by the platform, some government officials made efforts to bribe some youths leaders in Northern with the view to truncate protest.

One of the participants and beneficiaries, wrote via Facebook, “Nigeria can’t get it right again. Northern youths leaders invited me for a meeting at Royal Continental hotel zone’ 4 in Abuja at the end of the meeting the sum of N1500 was given to each and everyone of us saying that there’s no protest again.”



A statement by the group reads: “The Northern Youths leaders forums wishes to dissociate its members and the entire youths of northern Nigeria from the planned protest against the Federal Government of Nigeria by some disgruntled elements who do not mean well for the country.

“Based on our finding, it was discovered that the groups of people involved in the process of airing our opinions have different opinions such as sinister motives to cause mayhem and economic sabotage by blocking federal roads in Jos, Kaduna State and federal capital thereby increasing the hardships faced by the ordinary people.

“Northern Youths leaders forums appreciate the fact that there is hardship in the land, but at the same time, acknowledge the effort of the government in tackling them, e.g the recently granted local government autonomy which will take government to the grassroots, and the creation of a livestock ministry which is one of the most important aspect needed over time which will solve the centuries old farmers herders crises.”