‘Tinubu Has Great Plans For You’ — Group Advises Oyo Youths Against Protest

A socio-political group, Ojo Ola Oyo, on Tuesday, appealed to youths in Oyo State not to participate in the planned nationwide protest.

Kehinde Olaosebikan, the founder of the group, during a press conference in Ibadan, the State capital of Oyo, urged youths in the South-West State to shun the planned demonstration.

According to him, “there is ample evidence Tinubu has great plans for you.”

“If the youths can’t see all those moves, at least they are aware of the students’ loan scheme of the current administration.

“This scheme, which gives loans at no interest, doesn’t only cover theoretical academic pursuits but also the area of vocational training.

“Any government that takes away the burden of education financing, we must understand, prioritises the future of the nation.

“Dear youths in Oyo State, we at Ojo Ola Oyo can assure you that your future is secure under this government.

“You also can see how the government has been clearing the rot in the nation’s social security programme and ensuring that what is meant to assist the most vulnerable among us, this time, gets to the right people,” he said.

He added that “fifth columnists would wait in the wings to hijack such protests and throw society into more damning chaos.

“This is why we are appealing to our youths that rather than risk a protest that might end up with everyone licking wounds.

“We should encourage platforms to engage the government in discussions that would open its eyes to more areas of our needs and open our own eyes to hitherto unseen areas of opportunities the government had put in place,” he added.