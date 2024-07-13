Tinubu Names Oloworaran PenCom DG, Appoints New NSITF Executives

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Omolola Bridget Oloworaran as the new Director-General (DG) of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, disclosed the appointment in a Saturday statement.

According to him, Oloworaran is a finance and banking expert with many years of experience.

He noted that the appointment is “subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate.”

“The President anticipates a goal-oriented leadership to drive efficiency and superlative performance in the National Pension Commission as the prime regulator of the Nigerian Pension Industry”, the statement added.

Tinubu also appointed Oluwaseun Faleye as Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

In another statement announcing the appointment of Faleye, the spokesperson said he is a legal and corporate finance specialist.

Ngelale said Tinubu also appointed Mojisolaoluwa Alli-Macaulay as the Executive Director (operations) of the NSITF.

“Mrs. Alli-Macaulay is a former lawmaker and former Chairperson of the Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Women Affairs, Poverty Alleviation, and Job Creation,” the spokesperson said.

Ngelale the president anticipates a comprehensive re-positioning of the NSITF for enhanced social protection and qualitative service delivery to Nigerians.