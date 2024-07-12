Tinubu Pledges Support As Gov Makinde Presents Staff Of Office To New Olubadan

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on his coronation as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadan.

The President in a State House press release on Friday, signed by his special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, promised to support the new monarch as he works to promote and preserve the culture and traditions of the ancient city.

The statement partly reads: “President Bola Tinubu extends his warm congratulations to Oba Owolabi Olakulehin on his coronation today, July 12, 2024, as the 43rd Olubadan of the ancient city of Ibadan.

“The President affirms that Oba Olakulehin brings to the throne immense wisdom, experience, character, and strength, and urges the monarch to use the highly esteemed stool of Ibadan to advance the peace, security, and development of the area.

“President Tinubu assures the new Olubadan of his support and wishes him success as he works to promote and preserve the culture and traditions of the ancient city.”

In a related development, the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday, while presenting the staff of office to he new king, at the ancient Mapo Hall in the state’s capital, said that the new monarch’s ascension is a testament to Ibadan’s enduring and resilient spirit.

READ MORE: Gov Makinde Has No Power To Crown New Olubadan- Ladoja Insists

Makinde said: “I, Engr Seyi Makinde, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, in exercise of the powers conferred upon me by Sections 1 and 2, Subsections 20 of the Oyo State Chiefs Law, Cap 28, Volume 1 Laws of Oyo State, Nigeria, hereby present the staff of office, ratifying the appointment of Oba Owolabi Olakulehin as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“This has again demonstrated that Ibadanland and the people of Ibadan can be resilient. Those who have been focusing on the things that divide us have now been put to shame.

“I want to greet the Kabiyesi and pray that God will grant you long life to reign for a long time on the throne.”