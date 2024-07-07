Tinubu Re-Elected As ECOWAS Chairman, Reaffirms Commitment To Democracy

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been re-elected for another one-year tenure as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.

Recall that Tinubu was first elected to the position in Guinea-Bissau on July 9, 2023.

He was reelected as chairman during the 65th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the event took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, on Sunday.

In his acceptance speech, Tinubu said that he would focus on consolidating the values of democracy and upholding the interest of the regional body.

He said: “I have appointed the President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, to please become our Special Envoy to Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger Republic, along with the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, to do around the clock work with our brothers in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic, and to coordinate with me and the ECOWAS Commission, where necessary.

“I have accepted to continue the service to the great members and the great minds that are committed to democratic values and our journey in the region. I will continue to serve our interests and build on democratic values and the structure that we inherited. Thank you very much.

“As we move to operationalise the ECOWAS Standby Force (ESF) in combating terrorism, I must emphasise that the success of this plan requires not only strong political will but also substantial financial resources,” he told the gathering.

“We must therefore ensure that we meet the expectations and recommendations set forth by our ministers of defence and finance in order to counter the insecurity and stabilise our region. Member states must make extra commitments to providing resources for stabilising the region.”