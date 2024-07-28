Tinubu Working Tirelessly, Nigeria Has Never Been Easy – Tunji-Ojo Speaks On Planned Protest

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Saturday, urged Nigerians to embrace patriotism and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Tunji-Ojo’s comments follow the reports of a youth-led planned nationwide protest over the economic hardship in the country slated to commence on August 1.

In a statement, Tunji-Ojo said Nigeria has consistently faced challenges that Tinubu has demonstrated tenacity and boldness in confronting.

“His unwavering commitment to overcoming these challenges is evident in every action he takes. President Tinubu is acutely aware of the current plights of Nigerians, and he is working tirelessly and meticulously to resolve them.

“In these times of both challenge and opportunity, it is imperative that we, the people of Nigeria, come together with renewed vigor and unwavering support for President Tinubu’s administration.

“Our nation’s journey has never been easy, but it is through our collective resilience and patriotism that we have made significant strides.

“We call upon every Nigerian to stand united, embracing a strong sense of patriotism and national pride. Our support and commitment are crucial as President Tinubu leads us through this transformative period,” he said.