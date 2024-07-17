Tinubu’s Appointments To Key Offices Fair To All Zones – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, posited that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has been fair to all regions of the country in the area of appointments.

Felix Morka, APC’s spokesman, made the assertion while dismissing claims by some Northerners accusing Tinubu’s administration of nepotism.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, he said: “President Tinubu is trying to be fair. We have some fairness in the key offices.”

According to him, it is too early for the detractors to raise disapproving eyebrows against Tinubu’s appointments.

His words: “And this is a government that has just done one year in office, that has yet to even exhaust all of the opportunities for people to be invited to serve in this government.

“There are so many offices that are yet to be filled. There is more to come. We have the President, we have the Vice President. We have the defence, we have the finance.

“The defence is mostly staffed by people from the northern side while the minister of finance and the CBN governor are from the southern side.

“It’s always premature to make that assessment. Hold your breath till a lot of the key positions are filled.

“For those who want to make an issue of ethnicity, the President has the country as his constituency.

“The President is not the President of the South-West, or the North or the South; he is the President of Nigeria and every part of this country deserves to be effectively represented, consistent with the Federal Character flavour of our constitution.”