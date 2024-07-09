Tinubu’s Govt Creates Ministry Of Livestock Development

As part of efforts to end farmers and headers crisis, President Bola Tinubu, approved the creation of a new Ministry of Livestock Development.

The President disclosed this on Tuesday when he inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Livestock Reforms at the Council Chamber in the State House in Abuja.

Present at the Inauguration were the Vice President, Kashim Shettima, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila amongst cabinet members.

The committee is mandated to provide sector-focused solutions to address the long crop farmers and Fulani Headsmen crisis.

Recall that on September 14, 2023, the National Livestock Reforms Committee recommended that Tinubu create a Ministry of Livestock Resources, among other deliverables, reduce the decades-long gory conflict between farmers and nomadic cattle herders nationwide.

Following the approval, the President said that the federal government is fully prepared to cover the cost of acquiring the land to ensure the co-existence between herders and farmers.

He said: “These opportunities will provide gainful employment for our veterinary doctors, while opening doors for the private sector as the provision of new educational opportunities for herders’ and their children emerge.

“Medical facilities will be established. This is a life-changing opportunity that we have.

“Imagine us producing enough milk for our school children. Imagine us becoming net exporters of cheese and yoghurt. Imagine us producing the skin massively with a major Nigerian leather industry. Imagine us providing cold storage facilities and employment across the nation.”