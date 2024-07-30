‘Tinubu’s Policies Caused Hardship’ – Igboho Denies Opposing Planned Nationwide Protest

Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, popular Yoruba Nation agitator, has denied opposing the planned nationwide #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest billed for August 1 to 10, 2024.

He disclosed this in a Tuesday statement issued by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki, adding that he was rather committed to the actualisation of Yoruba Nation.

Recall that on Monday, he reportedly criticized the protests via a statement, saying, “These unknown and faceless individuals aim to disintegrate the country.”

He further praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for implementing revolutionary policies and warned that the protests could be hijacked by those with ulterior motives.

While acknowledging the constitutional right to peaceful protest, Igboho stressed, “Calls for unconstitutional regime change are unacceptable.”

However, Koiki described the reports as “false” and “propaganda,” intended to discredit Igboho’s commitment to Yoruba self-determination and to discourage public participation in the protests.

While emphasising that Igboho’s position remains unchanged regarding the quest for Yoruba freedom, he referred to a letter sent to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on April 17, which called for negotiations regarding the Yoruba’s peaceful exit from Nigeria.

The statement read: “This letter, which was also signed by Prof. AdeBanji Akintoye, leader of the Yoruba Self-Determination Movement (YSDM), and Ola Ademola, requested that President Tinubu establish a negotiation team within two months. The request was set to expire on June 13, 2024.

“On July 25, 2024, Igboho visited Oba Benjamin Olanite, the Onimeko of Imeko in Ogun State. During this visit, Igboho reiterated his advocacy for a sovereign Yoruba nation and thanked the monarch for his role in securing Igboho’s release from detention in Benin Republic.

“Igboho underscored that his focus remains on the Yoruba self-determination and that he and Prof. Akintoye are not involved in organising or supporting the upcoming protests.

“Igboho noted that while he supports Nigerians’ right to protest against the country’s economic challenges, including inflation and poverty, his efforts are directed toward achieving Yoruba independence under international self-determination principles.”

According to Koiki, Igboho urged media outlets to avoid spreading misinformation about his stance and to respect the right of Nigerians to protest if they choose to.

Igboho, the statement revealed, will send another letter to Tinubu and international bodies to advance negotiations for the Yoruba’s exit from Nigeria.

“The current economic crisis in Nigeria, marked by soaring inflation and a plummeting national currency, has led to widespread hardship.

“Despite recent increases in the minimum wage to N70,000 ($43) per month, the impact of inflation and currency devaluation has left many Nigerians struggling.

“The crisis is largely attributed to President Bola Tinubu’s policies, including the partial removal of fuel subsidies and currency floating, which have driven up prices.

“As Nigeria faces these challenges, some regions are preparing for protests to address the economic situation.

“However, leaders and residents of the southeastern region, home to the Igbo ethnic group, have stated they will not participate in the protests.

“In January 2012, President Bola Tinubu and several current government officials mobilized Nigerians in a protest known as “Occupy Nigeria” to oppose former President Goodluck Jonathan’s plan to remove fuel subsidy.

“The protest, which gained widespread support, exerted significant pressure on Jonathan’s administration, ultimately leading to the suspension of the subsidy removal plan.

“The planned protests have ignited debate on social media, with criticisms directed at those who previously supported similar protests against former President Goodluck Jonathan’s subsidy removal but now oppose the same actions under Tinubu’s administration.

“Igboho remains focused on advocating for the rights and self-determination of the Yoruba people amidst the broader national turmoil.

“Chief Dr. Sunday Adeyemo Igboho is less concerned about hunger protests propaganda; the activist stands on self determination of the Yoruba people, the statement added.