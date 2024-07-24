Traders Forced Off Ikeja Streets As Lagos Taskforce Enforces Environmental Laws

The Lagos State Taskforce took action on Tuesday, dislodging street traders from Alade Avenue, Ikeja, and environs, in an effort to enforce the state’s ban on street trading and address environmental concerns.

According to the agency, these vendors had turned the pavements into impromptu marketplaces and eateries, generating considerable human and vehicular traffic disruptions as well as serious environmental pollution along these routes and other streets.

This revelation was made by Gbadeyan Abdulraheem, Director of Press and Public Affairs for the Lagos State Taskforce, in a statement obtained by PUNCH.

The statement reads in part: “In the interest of maintaining environmental decorum and upholding Lagos State’s Mega City status, the Lagos State Taskforce has expelled illegal street traders from Alade Avenue, Orishe Street, and Johnson Street, off Obafemi Awolowo Way. These areas had been converted into makeshift markets and restaurants, leading to severe human and vehicular traffic obstructions as well as significant environmental pollution along these routes and neighbouring streets.

“The two-day raid, led by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, took place at dusk, a period when illegal street traders typically set up makeshift shops and place barriers on the roads, causing traffic impediments for vehicles accessing these routes.”

He added that the traders’ activities “have also been observed to seriously violate the state’s environmental laws through the indiscriminate disposal of waste and solid materials into gutters, which clog canals and drainage systems in the metropolis.”

The statement continued: “CSP Akerele described the raids, which will be an ongoing exercise, as a necessary step for the welfare of the public, who have long sought solutions to the problem of street trading, which also fosters criminality.

“Some of these locations serve as safe havens for criminals who benefit from their illicit activities. The flooding experienced in certain parts of the state is also a result of improper waste disposal, which clogs drainage channels.”

He stated that the activities of street traders , particularly on Johnson Street at night, were unacceptable on many levels.

“They sell drugs indiscriminately, which is detrimental to society and contributes significantly to traffic congestion on Awolowo Road during rush hour, causing workers who have spent the entire day at work to endure additional hours in traffic just to get home. This is unfair to the residents, and we will ensure that it is reduced to the bare minimum,” he said.

Akerele restated the State Government’s position on street trading and stated that all efforts will be taken to remove it.

He revealed that the Agency is coordinating with other relevant authorities to ensure environmental preservation in accordance with the State Government’s THEMES PLUS agenda.

The Chairman advised stubborn street sellers and vendors to move their operations to approved trading locations and vacate the streets and inner roadsides.

He stated that the Agency will extensively evaluate places where street trade has disrupted traffic flow and inconvenienced residents.

Residents who have information on street closures by illicit vendors or other environmental issues are asked to contact the Agency through social media or visit its headquarters at Bolade Oshodi.

“We will continue to operate in line with the THEMES PLUS agenda of the State Government and the directives of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade.”

The statement concluded: “All suspects arrested were carefully screened; those with legitimate businesses were released, while others will face legal action.”