Troops Nab Two Wanted IPOB Members In Anambra, Recover Fetish Items, Weapons

Some officers of the Nigerian Army, have arrested two Indigenous People of Biafra members identified as Ifeanyi Godwin and Uche Onuoha in Anambra State.

It was gathered that Ifeanyi and Uche were apprehend inside an SUV near Umunze, Orumba South Local Government Area with two pump-action rifles and 41 cartridges, among others, recovered from them.

In a statement made available to the public by the Nigerian Army on Wednesday, disclosed that the two suspects had been on the wanted list of the Nigeria Police since 2023.

The statement reads: “In Anambra State, troops on patrol successfully intercepted and arrested two suspected IPOB/ESN members identified as Ifeanyi Godwin and Uche Onuoha, in a Toyota Highlander SUV, near Umunze, Orumba South LGA.

“The suspects were found in possession of two pump-action rifles, 41 cartridges, a hand-held communication radio, and fetish objects.

“Further investigations revealed their involvement in criminal activities and they have been on the Nigeria Police Wanted list since 2023.

“Preliminary investigations further revealed that Ifeanyi Godwin allegedly owns a hotel from proceeds of kidnapping used as an IPOB/ESN operations base.”