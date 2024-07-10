Troops Raid Kidnappers Hideouts, Nab Three Suspects, Rescue Two Victims In Taraba

The troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE, in Taraba State, confirmed the arrest of three suspected kidnappers in the state.

The development is coming, following the raid on the suspected kidnappers hideouts at Adamu Katibu Mountain in Lau Local Government Area, the State, on Wednesday.

The suspects identified as Haruna Buba (20), Hassan Kakale and Hussaini Kakale (both 28), were apprehended on the spot.

The arrest, which also led to the rescue of two kidnapped victims, was said to have been executed in collaboration with other security agencies in the state.

The Acting Assistant Director, 6 brigade Army Public Relations, Oni Olubodunde, in a press statement on Wednesday said that the operation was based on thorough intelligence gathering and surveillance.

He listed the rescued victims as Hauwa’u Alh Umaru and Asma’u Alh Umaru, saying they were abducted on 7July 2024.

Following their rescue, the victims were immediately taken to Headquarters 6 Brigade for psychological and medical support and thereafter handed over to their families.

The statement reads: “In an intensified operation conducted to clear terrorists’ den on July 8, 2024, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and Sector 3 Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), in collaboration with other security agencies, raided suspected kidnapper hideouts at Adamu Katibu Mountain in Lau Local Government Area, Taraba State.

“The operation was based on thorough intelligence gathering and surveillance. The kidnappers, members of a notorious gang in the region, were captured after a gunfight that forced the gang to flee, abandoning their hostages. The suspects, Haruna Buba (20), Hassan Kakale and Hussaini Kakale (both 28), were apprehended on the spot.

“The rescued victims, Hauwa’u Alh Umaru and Asma’u Alh Umaru, who were abducted on 7July 2024, were immediately taken to Headquarters 6 Brigade for psychological and medical support and thereafter handed over to their families.

“During the handover of the victims to their families, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, Commander 6 Brigade/ Sector 3 OPWS, commended the troops for their bravery and precision. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to the safety and security of Taraba State residents.