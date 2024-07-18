Troops from 3 Division/Operation Safe Haven have raided the hideout of terrorists and recovered some fabricated weapons from Ratas, Ratoso, and Sangasa Villages in Fann District, Barkin Ladi area, Plateau State.

It was gathered that the development was disclosed to the public on Thursday, by Major SN Zhakom, Military Information Officer, Operation Safe Haven, via its X page.

According to the statement, a tactical team from the Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN was attacked on July 10, 2024, while conducting an operation to recover arms from a gunrunners’ hideout in Sangasa Village, Fann District, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Zhakom said that an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration CL Agwom was tragically killed by the criminals during the operation.

He stated that the troops responded immediately by conducting a follow-on operation in the district, targeting the recovery of illegal arms, ammunition, and other dangerous weapons in line with the core mandate of the operation.

The statement partly reads: “The huge recoveries of arms, ammunition and other dangerous weapons as well as military uniforms from Fann District in just one week further affirms that the district is a criminal enclave.

“Hence, the false propaganda by miscreants and other misguided persons are merely to divert attention from the large cache of weapons in the hands of unauthorized persons in the district.

“Let me therefore seize this opportunity to reiterate that 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN will leave no stone unturned in its quest to mop up illegal arms and ammunition within the Joint Operations Area in line with its mandate.

“We therefore urge the public to continue to collaborate and avail security agencies with credible information that will aid in securing law-abiding citizens in the Joint Operations Area.

“Let me conclude this brief by acknowledging the courageous and brave efforts of the late Assistant Superintendent of Immigration Christopher Luka Agwom who paid the supreme price during the operation to recover arms and ammunition at Sangasa Village on 10 July 2024.”