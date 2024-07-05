Truck Falls, Crushes Conductor To Death In Anambra

A conductor of a commercial vehicle has lost his life in a fatal road accident that occurred at Tanza by Ifeanyichukwu Motors, along Nteje-Awka-Onitsha Expressway, on Thursday.

Adeoye Irelewuyi, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka.

Irelewuyi stated that the accident occurred at 4:30 p.m. and was caused by a tyre burst.

A commercial Mercedes truck with the licence plate WKR824XA was involved in the crash, he said.

READ MORE: “Your Surname Is Your Brand, Don’t Be Quick To Change It” – Divorcee Shade Ladipo Advises Married Women

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the loaded truck as a result of a tyre burst and the vehicle fell on the road.

“Two male adults, the driver and conductor, were involved in the crash. The driver sustained some degree of injury, while his conductor died on the spot.

“Before the arrival of the FRSC rescue team, Ogidi Police Division personnel had taken the corpse of the conductor to the morgue.

“As we speak, traffic control is ongoing, while the loaded goods on the truck are being offloaded,” he said.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, the sector commander asked motorists to thoroughly inspect their tyres before hitting the road.

He also stressed the need for spare tyres on all vehicles.