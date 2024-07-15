Trump Assassination Attempt Na Pure Package, Hollywood Dey Learn – 2Baba

Nigerian artist 2Baba has claimed that former US President Donald Trump’s assassination attempt was orchestrated.

INFORMATION NIGERIA previously reported that Trump escaped assassination at his presidential rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was identified by the FBI as the “subject involved” in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Despite security agencies’ confirmation, 2Baba maintained that it was a “pure package.”

He claimed that ace Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett is still a learner when compared to Trump’s acting abilities.

READ MORE: Trump’s Assassination Attempt Doesn’t Add Up – Charley Boy

On his Instagram account story section Sunday, he wrote:

“Jessie Smallet dey learn. I go shock if I wrong but this sh*t na pure package.

“All black everything. Hollywood dey learn.”

SEE BELOW: