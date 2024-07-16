Trump Names Running Mate Ahead US Polls

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has officially nominated Senator J.D. Vance, as his running mate for the forthcoming United States general election.

This declaration, which was widely anticipated and deemed to be of great consequence, was made by Trump on Monday, marking the inauguration of the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin.

The selection of Senator Vance, 37, as Trump’s running mate is a significant development in the election landscape, and is expected to have important implications for the campaign trail ahead.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump announced on his Truth Social platform.

Trump stressed that Vance, on the campaign trail, “will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly, for the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond.”

Vance hails from Ohio, a one-time battleground state the former president comfortably carried in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

His selection is expected to boost Trump among working-class Democrats.

Vance, reacting to his selection via X on Tuesday wrote: “Just overwhelmed with gratitude.

“What an honor it is to run alongside President Donald J. Trump. He delivered peace and prosperity once, and with your help, he’ll do it again.

“Onward to victory!”

Recall that the former President, survived an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania campaign rally on Saturday by a “neutralised” gunman whose motive remains unknown.