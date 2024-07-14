Trump Rushed Off Stage After Bullet Grazes His Ear During Campaign

Former United States (US) President, Donald Trump was rushed off stage on Saturday after gunshots were heard at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

It was not immediately clear where the gunshots were fired from but pictures showed blood on the ear of the former president, and snipers on the roof near the stage where Trump was standing.



Before the incident , the former US president was delivering a speech, saying “then the worst president in the history of our country took over and look what happened to our country. Probably 20 million people… and that’s a little bit old that chart, that chart is couple of months old. If you really want to see something, take a look at…”

His security rushed to take him off the stage, but he was heard saying, “Let me get my shoes,” raising his fist in the air.

Trump is seeking a return to the White House and running against President Joe Biden, who many fear is too hold for a second term.



He however released a statement following the shooting incident at his campaign rally which reportedly left one person dead and another seriously injured.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump said in his statement sighted on Sunday.

He went on to express his condolences to the families of the victims stating, “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”



Trump provided details about his injury, stating, “I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening.”

The statement also revealed that the shooter is now dead, though he added, “Nothing is known at this time about the shooter.”

Both President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama have issued statements condemning the violence and wishing Trump a speedy recovery.



Biden said, “There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Obama echoed this sentiment, stating, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy.”