Trump’s Assassination Attempt Doesn’t Add Up – Charley Boy

Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has stated that the attempted assassination of former US President and Republican Party nominee Donald Trump in the next election does not “add up.”

He noted the assassination attempt was staged by Trump’s Make America Great Again, or MAGA, movement.

It should be noted that on Saturday, two people died after gunshots were fired at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, with the injured former president being rushed off stage by security staff, according to the Associated Press.

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was identified by the FBI as the “subject involved” in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Charly Boy reacted via his X handle on Sunday, stating that he does not trust Trump.

He encouraged America to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the situation.

He wrote: “America Wonder. There is smtin about dis Trumps alleged Assassination dat don’t add up for me, something about all dis mess smells of a Maga setup.

“I Don’t fucking trust Trump.

“Why was a rooftop with a direct line of sight 148 yards from the stage left unsecured to begin with?

“Was Trump really hit by a bullet dat merely grazed his ear or by glass fragments from god knows where?

“Was dis an intentional cut? Abegi Americans make una Investigate dis mater wella.

“The con man strike again?

“Did they find a Mugu? They encouraged and assisted him to shoot the target person and then they made sure that guy gets killed so he can’t talk about it?

“These are the questions that have overwhelmed me since morning.

Can anybody help me with answers?”

