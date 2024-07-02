Tunde Ednut Can’t Step Into Nigeria Because Of Crimes He Committed Before Leaving – Blessing CEO Alleges

Blessing Okoro, well known as Blessing CEO, a self-proclaimed relationship guru, has claimed that controversial blogger Tunde Ednut hasn’t visited Nigeria in years because he is running from crimes he committed before leaving the country.

She made the accusations while saying that Ednut was the one who prompted controversial social media critic VeryDarkMan to insult celebrities.

Speaking in a recent live session shared on Instagram on Monday, Blessing CEO challenged Ednut to return to Nigeria if he is a saint.

She said: “Should we dig up Tunde Ednut’s past? He has a shady past. Ask him why he hasn’t stepped foot in Nigeria for over a decade.

“He is abroad because he knows that Nigerian law can’t catch up with him there. He is enabling VeryDarkMan but can’t come to Nigeria. I dare him to come to Nigeria. Is he a saint? We know his past. Let him come out, let us dig up his record since you all are blackmailing others with their past.”

Watch her speak below…