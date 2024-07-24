Two Dead As Chieftaincy Tussle Turns Bloody In Osun

Two individuals have been declared dead as a result of the crisis that broke out in Araromi Owu, Osun State, over a vacant stool in the rural community.

Mr Samuel Ojo, Special Adviser to Osun State Governor on Security, verified this in a conversation with journalists on Tuesday.

He stated that the crisis started on Saturday.

Ojo, who stated security personnel had been dispatched to the scene, said two people were killed in the crisis, though their identities were not revealed.

He said, “I have directed all commanders to draft their men to that place. We have been on it for the past three to four days. We never knew it would snowball into this situation.

“So, all the service commanders have been informed accordingly to draft their men to the place immediately as directed by Mr Governor. There are two casualties already.”

Meanwhile, hoodlums are claimed to have set up an ambush at the town’s entrance on Tuesday, attacking a vehicle carrying members of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps who were posted to keep the peace in the community, injuring some of them.

According to a security source who chose anonymity because he was not permitted to comment on the situation, the backup squad dispatched by the Osun NSCDC leadership was unable to reach any of the injured operatives.

He said, “Some hoodlums hiding in the bush attacked NSCDC men that were going into Araromi Owu to maintain peace. Their vehicle was attacked and some of the operatives were injured. They can not be reached immediately, but backup has been deployed to the area. The situation is still very tense.

“Two people were killed already. A resident of Araromi Owu and a security personnel were the casualties.”

Kehinde Adeleke, spokesperson for the NSCDC, Osun State Command, could not be reached for more information on the incident because calls to her phone were not completed.

She has also not responded to a text message addressed to her on the subject as of the time of filing this report.

However, the Osun State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, stated that riot cops and men from tactical squads from the command had been dispatched to the area and promised to provide an update later.

A resident of Araromi Owu, who begged not to be named for security reasons, explained that the crisis was precipitated by a chieftaincy battle.

Araromi Owu is a settlement in Ago Owu, Ayedaade South Local Development Area.

“The bone of contention is that an indigene of Orile Owu is being made a Baale of Araromi Owu but some settlers, majorly from Ibadan, are opposing the choice of the appointed Baale claiming that, they are also entitled to the throne.

“The appointed Baale was at Ilofi (seclusion), where traditional rites were performed on him. But the settlers are insisting that he would not be allowed to reign.”