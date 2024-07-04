Two Dead, Houses Burnt In Jigawa Farmers-Herders Clash

The Jigawa State Police Command disclosed on Wednesday that two people had died and three houses had been destroyed in a farmers-herders dispute.

On Tuesday, a confrontation erupted in Jigawa State’s Brinin Kudu Local Government Area.

Lawan Shiisu, the Command’s spokesman, claimed the fight was prompted by suspected cattle herders from Katsina State who were allegedly encouraged by local herdsmen to destroy farmlands in the Safa and Gaurakai villages.

In a statement released in the state capital of Dutse, Shiisu revealed this.

According to Shiisu: “On Tuesday, at about 1600hrs, the command received information from reliable sources that herders with large number of cattle from Katsina state on the invitation of the indigenous herders were sighted moving towards Safa and Gauraki villages.

”As a result of this, farmlands along the route were destroyed.

“On receipt of the ugly report, the Area Commander of Birnin Kudu Area Command mobilised patrol teams alongside Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), and Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN) and rushed to the scenes.”

He explained that farmers in the affected communities had rallied in huge numbers to defend their farmlands prior to the arrival of the security forces.

The PPRO further stated that the groups attacked themselves before the team was able to disperse them.

He reported that two people had died.

Shiisu said, ”Three of the indigenous herders’ houses were set on fire and 15 cattle abandoned.”