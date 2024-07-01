Two EFCC Officials To Face Disciplinary Action Over Assault On Female Hotel Employee

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, revealed it would, on Monday, July 1, 2024, begin inquiry of two of its officers seen in a viral video assaulting a female staff of Regional Hotel, Ojo, Lagos.

The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, said this followed the establishment of a joint disciplinary panel by the chairman of the Commission, Ola Olukoyede, to investigate into the situation.

The EFCC chairman had previously ordered the two officers’ arrests shortly after the video went viral on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

The statement stated that the team would conduct an investigation and propose appropriate disciplinary action against the officers.

The statement reads in parts: “Olukoyede ordered the arrest of the two officers and has directed them to appear before a joint disciplinary team comprising the Appointment, Promotion and Disciplinary Committee and the Department of Ethics and Integrity.

“They are billed to appear before the team on Monday, July 1, 2024, at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission, Abuja.

“Olukoyede stressed that no stone will be left unturned in getting the officers to account for their unprofessional conduct.”

SEE BELOW: