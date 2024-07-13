Two Journalists Kidnapped In Kaduna Regain Freedom

Two pressmen, identified as Abdulgafar Alabelewe of The Nation newspaper and Abdulraheem Aodu of Blueprint Newspaper, have reunited with their families on Saturday.

They were both kidnapped from homes in the Danhonu community in Millennium City of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna on July 7th.

The NUJ in a statement on Saturday, hailed Kaduna State Police command and other security units for ensuring the release of the journalists.

The statement reads: “To the glory of God Almighty, our colleagues, Abdulgafar Alabelewe, Abduraheem Aodu, and thei families have been released.

“The Council extends her profound gratitude to the office of the CP, Kaduna State Command, office of the NSA, the DG, DSS, the Inspector General of Police, Kaduna State government, the NUJ President, and all well-meaning Nigerians that prayed along with us during the trying time.”

The rescued journalists have been taken to Abuja for debriefing by security agencies and also to get medical treatment.