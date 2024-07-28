Two Policemen Feared Killed As Suspected Boko Haram Storm Borno Police Station, Loot Armoury

Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists, have attacked Jakana Police Station in the Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State, leaving two officers dead.

It was gathered that the two victims killed by the criminal elements were police driver and a woman.

According to security source who spoke with DAILY TRUST, said that the insurgents also set ablaze two patrol vehicles and a motorcycle.

The source also added that the attackers arrived at the police station around 1:00am and engaged in a gun duel with the officers until 3:00 am.

He said: “They overpowered them and gained access into the police station and looted arms and ammunition and destroyed 2 patrol vehicles.

READ MORE: Focus On Ending Insurgency In Borno – Group Tells Ndume

“One of the vehicles belong to the police and the other for the members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).”

The Chairman of Konduga Council Area, Abbas Ali Abari, in a telephone conversation with Channels TV, confirmed the incident but said that he does not have details of casualties as of press time.

He said: “I received a distress call that Boko Haram terrorists attacked Jakana Police Station last night. I am speaking with the Divisional Police Officer, and whenever I get the details I will furnish you.”