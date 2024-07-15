UAE Finally Lifts Travel Ban On Nigeria

The United Arab Emirates Government has reportedly lifted visa restrictions imposed on Nigerians.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made this known to State House correspondents on Monday after the Federal Executive Council meeting, which was presided over by President Bola Tinubu.

The announcement comes more than two years after the UAE suspended visa issuance to Nigerians, following a period of protracted diplomatic row with Africa’s most populous nation.

The minister revealed that Nigerian passport holders can now travel to the UAE without any hindrance.

READ MORE: “Visa Restrictions Not Lifted For Nigerians” – UAE Official Contradicts Nigerian Govt.

He said: “I can tell you that the agreement has been reached and effective from today, Nigerian passport holders intending to travel to the UAE are able to do so.

“You are aware that Nigeria has been discussing with the United Arab Emirates the issue of visas for Nigerian passport holders going to the United Arab Emirates.

“Today, an agreement has been reached on that, and effective from today 15th July, Nigerian passport holders are able to obtain visas to go to the United Arab Emirates.

“Details of that will be provided to you later today when we put out a statement.”