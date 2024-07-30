Uche Jombo, a Nollywood actress and filmmaker, has lost her younger sister, leaving her distraught.

It should be noted that on Sunday, the movie star hinted to losing a loved one by posting a black photo and advising her followers to keep their loved ones close as she expressed sadness over life.

On Monday, Uche disclosed additional details about the situation on Instagram, stating that she had lost her younger sister.

According to her, the day her vacation ended, which was on Saturday, proved to be the worst day of her life.

She admitted that she has been a wreck because grieving someone close to her was not in her 2024 plans, but she cannot doubt God.

She wrote, “My vacation ended on Saturday, which turned out to be the worst day of my life. I lost my younger sister and have been a wreck; grieving someone this close wasn’t in my 2024 cards, but we can not ask God questions”.

