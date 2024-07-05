UK: Labour Party’s Keir Starmer To Become Next Prime Minister



Keir Starmer, candidate of the Labour Party, has won the United Kingdom (UK) general election and will become the next Prime Minister of the country.

Labour Party was declared the official winner of the poll after reaching the required 326 parliamentary seats.

Labour passed the magic number of 326 seats for a House of Commons majority just before 5 am on Friday, confirming a change of government.

“Change begins now. It feels good, I have to be honest,” Starmer told a cheering crowd in central London.

The outgoing Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, said he takes responsibility for the loss of the Conservative Party.

“Britain has delivered a sobering verdict. On this difficult night, I’d like to express my gratitude to the people of Richmond and Northallerton constituency for your continued support.

“The Labour Party has won this general election and I’ve called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory.

“Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.

“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss.

“To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities, I am sorry,” Sunak said.