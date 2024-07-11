Ultimatum: I’m Already Preparing 2025 Budget – Fubara Replies Pro-Wike Lawmakers



Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State says he will soon present the 2025 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly.

Fubara said this in reaction to the seven-day ultimatum issued by members of the Rivers assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recall that during plenary on Monday, the 27 lawmakers asked Fubara to resubmit the State’s 2024 budget within seven days.

The sitting followed a Court of Appeal judgment in Abuja dismissing the order of a Rivers High Court which restrained the lawmakers from conducting legislative proceedings.

The High Court had restrained the lawmakers from carrying out legislative activities after they defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Rivers Assembly has been polarised over a power tussle between Wike and Fubara to control the state’s political structure.

In December 2023, Fubara presented the state’s 2024 N800 billion budget estimate to the then Edison Ehie-led faction of the Assembly.

Subsequently, Fubara signed the 2024 Appropriation Bill.

However, on Wednesday, Fubara said he had moved on with the 2024 budget.

“We all know how they crossed (join APC). And how did they cross? Because of our god. For them to make that mistake — they are gone, and they are gone.

“When I wanted to help them — I accepted to help them because we are all one. We disagree to agree. They thought they were smart.

“What is holding them back is the declaration of their seat vacant, which was done in December 2023.

“For me, I have started preparing my budget for 2025, which I am going to present very soon.

“Don’t allow anybody to deceive you. They can come to the media and dance. When they go behind, they cry. It is the truth.”