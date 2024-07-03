A professor and former head of the business management department at the University of Maiduguri, identified as Mrs Ruth Wazis, has been killed in a car accident at her home over the weekend.

In a statement made available by The Public Relations Officer of Borno state Police command, on Tuesday, Nahum Kenneth, disclosed that Mrs Ruth was killed by her vehicle, following her attempt to open the gate on getting to her house.

Kenneth noted that the investigation conducted by the command’s operatives, shows that the area is not a flat surface, adding that the car rammed into the deceased.

The statement reads: “Incidence and accidents are bound to happen both technical and human failure may contribute.

“The sad, tragic garage incident happened on 30th June 2024 in the late evening at Judari Polo Area Maiduguri where late Professor Mrs Ruth Wazis (former Head of the Department of Business Management, University of Maiduguri) alighted from her vehicle and attempted to open her residential gate to park her car in her garage.

“But, unfortunately, a high slope and sudden mechanical malfunction caused the vehicle to accelerate unexpectedly, knocking her to the gate and on the ground, stepping on her chest, and she, unfortunately, succumbed with severe injuries before taken to the hospital at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital where she was confirmed dead by a doctor.”