United Kingdom Is Very Similar To Nigeria In Terms Of Culture – Ayra Starr

Afrobeats musician Ayra Starr has stated that Nigeria and the United Kingdom share the same similarities.

She described Nigerian and British traditions as “very similar.”

She mentioned this in a recent interview with Capital Xtral, London, which was published on X Friday.

The host asked, “You said that in the US, the biggest culture you’ve experienced is the food portion size. What is the biggest culture shock in the UK?”

Ayra Starr replied, “I feel like the UK is very similar to Nigeria, so the culture is not as different, but I think it’s the food. The UK food, not Chinese, Nigerian, or Italian food, is British food. There was one food that I had that was jellied.”

Starr also discussed her just-completed tour with Chris Brown.

“Going on tour with Chris Brown was eye-opening,” she said.

The singer expressed her desire to have written Rihanna’s ‘B**ch Better Have My Money’ and SZA’s ‘Snooze’.

She also expressed interest in relocating to New York.