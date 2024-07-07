Unknown Gunmen Abduct Two Journalists, Family Members In Kaduna

Some yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be bandits have abducted two journalists in the Dahjonu community, Millennium City in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

It was gathered that the victims, said to be Abdulgafar Alabelewe of the Nation Newspaper and AbdulRaheem Aodu of Blueprint Newspaper, were both kidnapped at their homes, including their wives and children on Saturday night.

One of the victims’ family members, Taofeeq Olayemi, who confirmed the incident to PUNCH, said that the bandits invaded the area around 10.30 pm and shot indiscriminately before carrying out their operation.

He said: “Initially, they picked Abdulgafar, his wife, and three of his children and a girl staying with them before asking the girl to return with one of the children and left with Abdulgafar, his wife, and two children.

“They shattered their doors and windows and removed their burglary after scaling the fence.

“They first forced Aodu’s door open and picked him and his wife and left their sick daughter behind.

“Then, they entered Abdulgafar’s house through the fence and jumped into his house.

“They went straight into his bedroom and picked him, his wife, and two of their kids and left immediately, after which the vigilantes arrived and started shooting into the air.”

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, the police spokesman, Mansir Hassan, said that the two journalists and their family members were abducted from their residences at Millennium City area in Kaduna at about 10:30 p.m. when the kidnappers stormed the community.

He said: “The victims are the Chairman, Correspondents’ Chapel, Kaduna State NUJ Council, AbdulGafar Alabelewe and 3 of his family members who were kidnapped last night at Danhono 2, Millennium City, Kaduna.

”Also, the Correspondent of Blueprint Newspaper Abdulraheem Aodo and his wife were kidnapped too at the same place.

”AbdulGafar Alabelewe is also the Correspondent of the Nation Newspaper.

“We have deployed our operatives into the bush, where the kidnappers are suspected to be holding the victims captive.”