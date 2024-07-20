Unknown Gunmen Kill Monarch, Son In Taraba

Some yet to be identified gunmen have killed the Gara of Chanchanji, Tanimu Kunbiya, and his son, Yusuf, along the Takum-Chanchanji road in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident happened on Friday, when the monarch and his son were returning from a funeral event in Takum.

In a statement released to the public by the special adviser to the governor on media and digital communication, Emmanuel Bello, disclosed that the Governor Agbu Kefas, received with deep sadness the news of the death of the traditional ruler and his son.

READ MORE: Unknown Gunmen Kill Monarch In Taraba

The statement reads: “The death of the Gara of Chanchaji, HRH Alhaji Tanimu Kumbiya, and his son is a tragic loss. The manner in which they were brutally attacked is deeply saddening.

“I have ordered security agents to immediately investigate the circumstances and apprehend those responsible for this heinous crime.

Also reacting to the development, the President General of Tiv Cultural and Social Association, Taraba State, Chief James Baka, in a statement, condemned the killing and called on the government and security agencies to investigate the murder and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He said: “As a people, we are deeply saddened and concerned by this event. We urge everyone to remain calm and allow the security agencies to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

“We unequivocally condemn any act of criminality and will never associate with criminal elements. We appeal to His Excellency, Dr. Agbu Kefas, the Governor of Taraba state, to deploy security forces to calm the rising tensions in the area.

“The Tiv people of Takum have long coexisted peacefully with the Chamba and Jukun communities in the area. Never before have we witnessed such a grievous incident. We are committed to maintaining this harmonious relationship and stand united against any acts of violence that threaten our collective peace.”