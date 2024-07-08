Unknown Gunmen Kill Three Local Security Personnel, Civilian In Imo

Some yet to be identified gunmen, reportedly opened fire on a patrol vehicle, killing three vigilance operatives and a passerby at Umuaka Community in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

It was gathered that the unfortunate incident occurred near Afor Umuaka Market and Hilltop Primary School at about 7:20p.m on Sunday night.

A community leader, who pleaded anonymity, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria, on Monday, described the attack as a devastating ambush.

The source disclosed that the people of the community and neighbouring communities had been under siege by gunmen and terrorising the area in recent times.

He said: “The destruction of terror camps in Orsu LGA and other parts of the state forced them to move to Ezioha Community.

“Their unchallenged activities led to the abduction of no fewer than 10 persons within the last six weeks.

“No ransom demanded, no dead body found, yet all of them have been missing since then.

“What happened yesterday night was a continuation of their onslaught.”

Confirming the incident to newsmen on Monday, the state police command’s spokesperson, Henry Okoye, said that a tactical squad had been deployed to append the attackers.

Okoye said: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has strongly condemned the attack and gruesome murder of the vigilante personnel of the Umuaka Autonomous Community by gunmen on Sunday evening, 7/07/2024.

“In the wake of the tragic incident that claimed the lives of three gallant vigilantes who were on routine crime prevention patrol and a passerby, the Commissioner of Police has deployed the Command’s Tactical Squad with the available operational resources to go all out in synergy with other security agencies and hunt down the hoodlums responsible for the dastardly act.

“CP Aboki Danjuma expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident and vowed that the command will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the perpetrators are all arrested and brought to justice. He empathized with the families of the deceased victims and prayed for the repose of their souls.”