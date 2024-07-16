Unknown Gunmen Shoot APC Chieftain, Abduct Five In Abuja

Some yet to be identified gunmen have abducted five residents of Yangoji in the Kwali area council of the Federal Capital Territory.

It was gathered that the kidnappers, during the attack on Monday, shot a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Musa Majaga.

A resident of Yangoji, identified as Abdullahi, told Daily Trust that the gunmen invaded the APC chieftain’s house, destroyed the burglary windows of the apartment, entered the room and shot him.

Abdullahi also added that Majaga’s two children were abducted.

He said: “After they had picked two of his children, they went into another apartment and abducted three other neighbours.”

Also confirming the incident, a vigilante member, who also spoke to the publication above, said that the kidnappers took advantage of the lack of cartridges in securit’s guns.

He said that the APC chieftain, shot on the leg, had been taken to a private hospital at Gwagwalada for treatment.

He said: “You know the kidnappers took advantage after they got information that vigilantes were short of cartridges.

“They then struck and abducted five people. We have not witnessed any attack by kidnappers in the past five months here in Yangoji.”