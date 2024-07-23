US Election: If Kamala Harris Doesn’t Win, I’ll Divorce My Wife Of 47years – Charly Boy Declares

Maverick singer Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has pledged to divorce his wife of 47 years if US Vice President Kamala Harris does not win the forthcoming presidential election.

INFORMATION NIGERIA previously reported that President Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic Party candidate on Sunday and endorsed his vice, Kamala Harris, as the party’s flagbearer.

Charly Boy, known for unconventional statements, expressed admiration for Harris on his X account on Monday, calling her his “crush” and asserting that America deserves its first Black Female President after having its first Black Male President, Barack Obama.

He wrote in Pidgin:

“If dis my crush, Kamala Harris no win the USA presidential election, I swear, I go divorce my wife of 47yrs.

“After the first Black Male President, America deserves the first Black Female President.

“Sorry rednecks. Dats how we Roll.”

