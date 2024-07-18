US President, Biden Contracts COVID-19

United States (US) President, Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19.

The President and Chief Executive Officer of UnidosUS, Janet Murguía, announced this on Wednesday.

She made the announcement after Biden failed to show up at a public event in Las Vegas.

“I was just on the phone with President Biden. And he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon.

“The president has been at many events as we all know and he just tested positive for Covid,” Murguía told attendees.

Biden, 81, who was expected to speak at the group’s conference in Las Vegas, had been scheduled to take the stage an hour and a half prior.