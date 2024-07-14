“Use Public Money For Public Purpose, I Did Same” – Peter Obi To Leaders



Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, says Nigeria lacks courageous people who can speak “truth to power.”

He disclosed this on Saturday, during the 10th anniversary of Alaigbo Development Foundation in Umuahia, Abia State.

The former Anambra State Governor further lamented that the country has an abundance of sycophants who tell leaders what they want to hear.

While recalling how he judiciously managed public funds while in office, he charged public leaders to use public funds for the people.

Urging leaders to make people-centred policies and pursue programmes that promote public peace, Obi blamed the woes of Nigeria on the avarice and insatiable quest for wealth among public officeholders.

He, therefore, challenged Nigerians to speak truth to power and stop hero-worshipping.

“What we lack in Nigeria is people who can tell you you are wrong when you are. Leaders are bound to listen to the people because the people put them in the office.

“Leaders must use public money for public purpose. When I was in public office, I used public money for public purpose. I made sure I used the people’s money for them.

“I did not spend any Kobo for personal gain. I didn’t take it, [I didn’t] owe pensions or gratuities. I did not owe any contractors. Now in private life, I can do whatever I like with my money,” Obi said.