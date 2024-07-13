Valuables Destroyed As Fire Guts Section Of Emir Sanusi’s Palace

A section of the palace of 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, at Gidan Rumfa, has been razed by fire.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday, was said to have been set ablaze by yet-to-be-identified persons.

It was gathered that the palace located at Kofar Kudu, where the Emir sits every Monday for the court, was affected by the inferno.

A source who spoke with DAILY TRUST, disclosed that the throne, air conditioners, and other valuables proper were destroyed by the fire.

READ MORE: Court Sacks Emir Sanusi, Halts Implementation Of New Emirate Law In Kano

He said: “It was the palace at Kofar Kudu. You know the palace has an entrance from inside while the main entrance is from the front (outside).

“The key was forced open, and what was suspected was that they broke in, set the fire and locked the door.

“The throne, air conditioners and other valuables in the palace have been destroyed.”

The incident was also confirmed in a statement made available to the public by the Chief of Staff to the Emir, Munir Sanusi Bayero, on Saturday.

The statement reads: “It is hereby notified that on Saturday, July 13, 2024 morning, a fire incident occurred at the outer court of His Highness’s Palace, Kofar Kudu.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties, and the damage was minimal. The palace is taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the palace and its occupants.

“We are also investigating the cause of the fire and taking steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.”